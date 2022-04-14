Nigeria: 24 Hours After Northern Elders' Resignation Call to Buhari - Federal Govt Vows to Unveil Perpetrators of Kaduna, Plateau Attacks

The federal government yesterday said it would soon reveal those behind recent terrorist attacks in Plateau, Kaduna and other parts of the country.

This pledge is coming just a day after the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF) asked the president to resign from office if he cannot secure the lives and property of Nigerians following rising killings in parts of the country.

Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, who made this vow after the federal executive council meeting yesterday in Abuja, said the government would soon expose those who are causing the insecurity in the country.

While responding to a question on if government had identified those behind the attack, he said, "Honestly, I think the security chiefs are working hard to unveil those that are involved, and we will tell you very soon those that are carrying out these attacks.

"Both attacks in Jos and Kaduna, we will come and explain to the public what is really going on and our efforts to ensure that all these activities are stopped once and for all. We are really on top of the situation; we are planning hard and we will get it out as soon as possible."

Also, the federal government has blamed the alliance between Boko Haram and bandits for the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday. He assured Nigerians that the government was on top of the situation.

He said, "What is happening now is that there is a kind of an unholy handshake between bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

"Preliminary reports of what transpired at the Kaduna train attacks show that there is a kind of collaboration between the bandits and the dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from the northeast. I can tell you very confidently that the federal government is on the top of this matter."

On the 72-hour ultimatum by families of victims of the Kaduna train attack within which to secure their release or they take their fate in their hands, Mohammed said what the federal government was doing was not for public consumption "because we have lives at stake."

He, however, gave assurance that the various security agencies were working night and day to unravel the mystery surrounding the attack as a whole.

"On the kidnapped people, what I can assure you is that the respective arms of government are actually engaged as we speak, and are working to get those victims released."

Calls For PMB To Resign, Not Solution To Insecurity - Presidency

The Presidency yesterday responded to Northern Elders' Forum's call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign on account of the security breaches in the country, saying resignation would not solve the problem.

He said, "It is enough to say, from our part, that resignation call on the President is not a solution to the security problems facing the country, something that has built up to a worrisome level following decades of neglect.

"It is more important that citizens know what their government is doing to deal with this situation and for politicians to come to terms with the fact the it is beneficial to all that they help to preserve the state so that when it is their turn, they will have a place that they will manage.

"People don't have to destroy what is there in a desperate quest to get power."

Shehu further said that, in response to the recent spike in terrorist activities, particularly in the Kaduna and Niger States axis, the defense establishment had realigned and reorganised the ongoing operation in the areas, as well as the Niger Delta region.

Reps Lament Protracted Terrorist Attacks, Ask President To Implement Security Summit Report

The House of Representatives yesterday decried incessant attacks by bandits in the country, lamenting that several of its resolutions on insecurity were not respected.

To this end, the House urged President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the report of its 2021 security summit which had been submitted to the executive arm of government.

The lawmakers who took turns to contribute to a motion moved by the member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Gagdi, expressed regret that despite repeated resolutions to improve the country's security, much success had not been recorded.

Speaking while moving a motion during a plenary session yesterday Gagdi said 92 people were killed, 20 persons were injured in the attack, while 3,414 people had been displaced after the attack that occurred in Kanam LGA of Plateau state on Sunday.

"Terrorists unleashed terror on the people of Kanam local government area and neighbouring communities, killed 92 persons, injured over 20 people and destroyed properties in Kukawa, Kyaram, Gyambau and Dungur among other communities," he said.

"The total of 41 houses, 86 shops and eight motorcycles were completely burnt and destroyed, leaving a total of 3,413 persons displaced.

The legislator lamented that the assaults took place notwithstanding intelligence reports of impending attacks from the Department of State Services (DSS) on the influx of terrorists fleeing to Plateau and other neighbouring communities of Wase and Kanam local government areas.

"The security agencies have reliable information at their disposal of the various camps of these terrorists in Kambari forest in Taraba State as well as Bangala in Wase local government area of Plateau State where these terrorists organise and coordinate attacks on innocent citizens of Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria," he said.

Insurers May Cough Out N119m Compensation For Train Attack Victims

Following the recent terrorists attack on a Kaduna-bound train carrying 398 passengers, the insurance industry may cough out about N119.4 million as insurance claims for passengers of the ill-fated train, LEADERSHIP investigation revealed.

Credible sources from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) revealed that indeed the ill-fated train had Passengers-In-Transit Insurance coverage for the people onboard.

While the name of insurance companies which insured the train could not be ascertained as of the time of writing this report, there are strong indications that the insurance industry under the auspices of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) is already discussing and engaging the concerned insurers to ascertain the level of coverage and plans to compensate the victims of the attack.

A credible source in the industry disclosed that Passenger-In-Transit Insurance policy, which could be embedded or a one-off purchase, covers death, permanent disability and medical expenses of those involved.

Further revelation shows that each passenger could be entitled to a sum of N100,000 to N300,000 claims each depending on the level of risk exposure as it also varies from one insurer to the other.

Using the N300,000 as the benchmark, the insurance industry could compensate the 398 passengers to the tune of N119.4 million cumulatively.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, the chairman of NIA, Mr. Ganiyu Musa confirmed that, indeed, the train was insured and that the association was already collating the necessary details to know the extent of coverage and the companies that underwrote the risk.

Similarly, in a phone interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday, the chairman/CEO of Anchor Actuarial Services Limited, Dr. Pius Apere, said the passenger-in-transit insurance is usually known as a rider product, noting that if truly NRC had this policy in place, it should embark on awareness exercise to ensure that those concerned can file in their claims.

Earlier, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) had condoled with the victims of the deadly attack on unsuspecting passengers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train facility.

Meanwhile, for the passengers involved in the incident, NRC, in a notice on its website, stated that "in the event of a train accident resulting into injury, permanent disability and or death, the claimant shall duly complete Personal Accident claim form for NRC passengers.

"The claimant shall bring all documents/evidence to any of the Nigerian Railway Corporation stations on the Abuja-Kaduna train service corridor, or the Head Office at Ebute-Metta, Lagos," it pointed out.

Killings Portrays Absence Of Govt In Nigeria - Christian Elders

Meanwhile, the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) Kaduna State chapter, has said that the continued attacks and unwarranted killings in virtually all parts of the country make it look as if there is no government in place.

A statement by the state chairman, Elder Garba Asandu, said, "The rampant cases of community attacks, kidnapping, bombing and raping, among others, with great impunity is making us feel there is no government or those in government do not know what to do, or are just incapable of discharging their responsibilities to their fatherland."

The statement appreciated Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for his boldness and courage to publicly apologize to victims of the detestable act and accept failure.