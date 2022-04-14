Nigeria: 'Ikem', 'Onyeoma', Seven Other Hit Songs By Osinachi

Before her untimely death on Friday, Osinachi Nwachukwu's songs were much more popular than she was.

Her voice was heavenly, yet broken and emotive.

Loved by many, the late Osinachi Nwachukwu's songs always make the list of top Nigerian gospel music hits. However, until her untimely death on Friday, Mrs Nwachukwu's songs were much more popular than she was.

Such was the influence she wielded in the Nigerian gospel scene. Yet, she never granted interviews, and neither were her social media accounts widely known for being a star of her calibre. Moreover, her family and associates would later tell the public that the late singer's husband allegedly alienated her from them, her colleagues and fans.

The numerous allegations levelled against her husband are shocking and offensive to the ears.

The gospel music star who shot into the limelight with the hit "Ekwueme", which has been watched over 72 million times on YouTube, died in an Abuja hospital on Friday. Prospa Ochimana featured her on the track, which was released in 2018.

The deceased older sister, Favour Made, told the Vanguard Newspaper that the singer sang her verse from a place of pain.

On Wednesday, Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Federal Capital Territory, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Nwachukwu was still being investigated.

However, despite the many limitations, the late singer carried on her musical ministration-displaying no signs of abuse.

One of Late Mrs Nwachukwu's final outings was at the Unusual Praise Concert, held at the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy (CCDM) Lekki, Lagos State, on December 10, 2021.

Our correspondent who attended the concert said the late singer was full of life as she ministered for over 30- minutes. Her songs made the crowd of worshippers emotional and left some of them in tears.

The late singer was known for her spirit-lifting spontaneous worship songs, usually rendered in the Igbo language.

Sadly, her last song, 'Ikem', released in November 2021, was poorly distributed and marketed. Interestingly, she was more known for her musical features than her solo efforts as a musician.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES presents nine of Osinachi Nwachukwu's greatest songs, some of which you might have never heard about.

1. Onyeoma

Late Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu was one of the lead singers of the gospel musical group, 'The glorious Singers', based in Enugu, Nigeria.

They recorded songs like 'Uwa sị ka-media and some others.

Some younger ones may not know the gospel group, but they made waves then with their acapella style of songs. The group is disbanded, but occasionally, the members come together to perform at Christian gatherings.

In "Onye Oma", you will notice Oshinachi did not change much. She was the lead singer alongside her twin sister, Amara.

2. Nara Ekele

'Nara Ekele' is a popular gospel song sung by Pastor Paul Eneche and the Dunamis Voice Choir.

Osinachi led the Dunamis voice choir that sang the song's chorus while Pastor Eneche chanted in 'tongues'.

The song is believed to have shot Osinachi to fame, as it launched her to the start of a flourishing musical career.

3. I know my redeemer liveth

After Nara Ekele, Osinachi became very famous in Dunamis headquarters in Abuja, where she led Praise and worship sections, especially in the Igbo language.

'I know my redeemer liveth' is another of her worship songs that went viral. Although she is not the original songwriter of the song, it had always been a famous Igbo hymn, but she could be given credence for the English rendition of the song.

4. The Cry

The Cry is her first original; it was also a song released during a worship section in the Dunamis church.

Osinachi the Cry has accumulated over 3.7million views on YouTube in the past year.

The song admonishes Christian to prepare for eternity.

5. Miracle

The miracle is another gospel song Apostle Israel Iyiri featured Osinachi on.

The song was released on October 12, 2021, and has over 105 000 views on YouTube.

The song is also known as Lord You reign.

6. Goodness of God

The goodness of God is a song Osinachi sang with Chi Divine.

The song was released in October 2021 and has amassed over 12,000 views on YouTube.

7. You No Dey Use Me Play

You No Dey Use Me Play is a song by gospel artist Ema Onyx featuring Osinachi. It was released in 2019.

Osinachi sang the last few verses of the song predominantly in Igbo.

You No Dey Use Me Play has had over a 16million views on YouTube since 2019.

8. Ikem

Ikem, also known as God of all Power, is Osinachi's only single.

The song was released in November 2021. The song's video, shot by Light Cinema Films, was released on April 2 2022.

The video has over 692,000 views on YouTube.

9. Ekwueme

The song Ekwueme which means the God who talks and does is a song by Prospa Ochimana featuring Osinachi.

The song, released in September 2017, launched Osinachi to fame and set her at the peak of her career.

It has over 72 million YouTube views.