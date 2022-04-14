Nigeria: Killings in Benue, Plateau, Others Function of Failed Govt - Middle Belt Forum

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has described the recent killings in Benue, Plateau and Kaduna states by bandits as a function of a failed government.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who was reacting to the recent bloodletting in the affected states, in an interview Wednesday in Makurdi lamented that the killings were becoming too much for Nigerians.

Dr. Pogu said: "It is an unfortunate development; it is a function of a failed Federal Government. A government that cannot protect its people. A government that has failed in its primary responsibility as provided in our constitution which is the provision of security and welfare for the people.

"This thing has gone too much for Nigerians. I recall that before the recent killings in Benue and Plateau states, three major indents happened in Kaduna which are the attack on the airport, the attack on the train and the attack on the community that in the immediate south of Kaduna.

"It is only a failed government that would allow such a thing to happen in a country unchecked.

"It is unfortunate because their failure to put an end to these killings is gradually making the average Nigerian to hate a Fulani man. And may God forbid that day when the Nigerian will rise up against innocent Fulani because of the failure of this government, so they better do something and quickly too."

On the call by Governor Samuel Ortom on Benue people to defend themselves, Dr. Pogu said it was proper. "I support the call for self-defence but the unfortunate thing is that our people do not have the wherewithal. If they have the wherewithal I can assure you that they will defend themselves."