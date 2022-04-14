Sudan Revolutionary Front Presents Political Initiative to Troika, EU

Khartoum — A delegation from the leadership of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), headed by Member of the Sovereignty Council and Chairman of the SRF, El Hadi Idris, met with the ambassadors and representatives of the Troika countries (USA, UK, and Norway) and the in Khartoum on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with ambassadors of the European Union (EU) today. The SRF presented a detailed explanation of the political initiative they propose as the correct way out of the Sudanese crisis.

The Troika representatives welcomed the initiative and praised the role of the RSF and its quest to reach a comprehensive political settlement. RSF spokesman Osama Saeed said in a statement on Monday that the delegation asked the Troika representatives to urge their countries to continue supporting Sudan, and to continue to provide aid to the Sudanese people.

The EU mission in Sudan also affirmed its support for the initiative, and welcomed all constructive efforts to solve it. The Head of the European Union Mission in Sudan, Robert van den Dool , said in a statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) today, after meeting with the SRF delegation, that the European Union is always supportive of Sudan in the process of democratic transition, indicating that the EU will continue its dialogue with all Sudanese parties.

Member of the Presidential Council of the SRF, Mustafa Tanbour, said that the EU expressed its readiness and desire to play the role of facilitator between Sudanese parties.

The Head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, and de facto head of state General Abdelfattah El Burhan, held talks with the delegation of ambassadors of the Troika countries (the USA, the UK, and Norway) in Khartoum last week, focusing on the current political crisis and ways to address it.

Yesterday, Vice-President of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Gen Mohamed 'Hemeti' Dagalo, met with representatives of the tripartite mechanism that included the head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, the envoy of the African Union, Professor Mohamed Hassan Ould Labat, and the envoy of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ismail Aweys. SUNA reports that the meeting discussed the developments in Sudan, and the efforts made by the mechanism to facilitate dialogue between the Sudanese parties. Hemeti asserted the need for a Sudanese agreement via a comprehensive dialogue that includes everyone to reach a unified vision for completing the transitional period and the holding of the elections.