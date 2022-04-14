Liberia: Pres. Weah Convenes First PADP Meeting

President George M. Weah, Cabinet Ministers and partners of the Liberian Government were lacked up in the first Pro Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity (PAPD) meeting at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Monday's PAPD meeting was the first of its kind since the Weah led government crafted the agenda three years ago [27th of October2018] as a working tool for his administration that covers the period of 2018-2023.

The CDC led government has since been working with the instrument from the day it came to force without any revision.

It was last Monday, April 11, 2022 that the Government of Liberia invited partners at the EJS Ministerial Complex to review progress made, challenges and prospects of the three years old national development agenda of the Liberian Republic.

President Weah chairing the first meeting said was important that they went together to take stock of what they have achieved collectively over the last three to four years of the PAPD and face the challenges of the future together.

"I am glad that we have all gathered here today at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex to hold this important Steering Committee Meeting on the gains, challenges and future of the PAPD" the Liberian leader said at the meeting.

He told partners and members of his cabinet that the aim of the PAPD is to place Liberia on a higher trajectory of inclusive economic growth, secure peace and democracy, reduce poverty, solve infrastructure constraints in roads, electricity, port and telecommunications; improve agriculture, transform governance, improve the business climate and provide the means for private sector-led growth.

Pointing at some of the achievements of the PAPD, President Weah said over the last three years, tremendous efforts have been made to meet the expectations of the Liberian people through massive investment in road infrastructure, the expansion of the electricity network in both rural and urban areas, investment in health and education.

"In health, we have moved to provide new health facilities and to address challenges to the quality of care" he said.

He added, "In education, we are building nearly 100 new schools and have taken steps to bring more Liberians into higher education by abolishing payment of tuition fees at public colleges and universities and have reduced the burden on parents by having Government pay the West African examination fees for 12th graders."

According to him, the PAPD remains the best expression of their collective ambition to achieve peace, prosperity, and national development and address the critical constraints to growth, such as regional disparity, low human capacity, and the poor distribution of our national wealth.

He said, in 2019, while on the path of their development, macroeconomic shocks that began in 2018 gravely affected the PAPD.

"This shock was followed by the COVID pandemic, which the world is now living with. Considering these challenges, the Government had to revise and recalibrate the ambitions of the PAPD" President Weah added.

According to him, despite these revisions, the PAPD remains on course and has been able to achieve a lot, while still dealing with numerous challenges adding, "In the course of these recent difficulties, we moved swiftly as a Government to prioritize public expenditure and aggressively grow domestic revenue."

The meeting was attended by representations from the financial institutors that have been there for Liberia over the years, those from the diplomatic missions.

Speaking on behalf of partners when the meeting was officially declared opened by President Weah, Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Urban Sjostrom spoke strongly about the government being transparent when it comes to dealing with corruption.

The statement from the international partner moved the President to caution Finance and Development Minister to read in full figures when he was during his presentation.

At one point in time, President Weah said, "Tweah read all the numbers because like our partners said, we are to be transparent with what we do."

Ministers including Finance and Development, Education, Youth and Sports, Gender and Development, Agriculture made their presentations at the gathering on the level of achievement they have made during the period under review.

They did not forget about the challenges they are faced with in ensuring that the agenda works and have that impact on the lives of every Liberian. (See Pres., Weah's full text inside).

Her Excellency Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor;

Vice President of the Republic of Liberia;

The Speaker, President Pro-Tempore, and Members of the 54th Legislature, here present;

His Honor, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court;

The Dean and Members of the Cabinet;

The Doyen and Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps;

Distinguished Development Partners;

Traditional Leaders;

Members of the Fourth Estate;

Ladies and Gentlemen:

On October 27, 2018 my leadership launched the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD)--our national development plan for the years 2018 to 2023 in Ganta, Nimba County. The PAPD is a framework for inclusion, more equitable distribution of our national wealth, and a rights-based approach to national development.

It aligns our national plans with the African Union Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the vision of ECOWAS. The development of the PAPD was a broad based consultative process that included all stakeholders including agencies of the government, our development partners, the UN systems, Civil Society organizations and the private sector.

The aim of the PAPD is to place Liberia on a higher trajectory of inclusive economic growth, secure peace and democracy, reduce poverty, solve infrastructure constraints in roads, electricity, port and telecommunications; improve agriculture, transform governance, improve the business climate and provide the means for private sector led growth.

CABINET MEMBERS AND PARTNERS:

The PAPD remains the best expression of our collective ambition to achieve peace, prosperity, and national development and address the critical constraints to growth, such as regional disparity, low human capacity, and the poor distribution of our national wealth.

Over the last three years, tremendous efforts have been made to meet the expectations of the Liberian people through massive investment in road infrastructure, the expansion of the electricity network in both rural and urban areas, investment in health and education. In health we have moved to provide new health facilities and to address challenges to the quality of care.

In education, we are building nearly 100 new schools and have taken steps to bring more Liberians into higher education by abolishing payment of tuition fees at public colleges and universities and have reduced the burden on parents by having Government pay the West African examination fees for 12th graders.

In 2019, while on the path of our development, macroeconomic shocks that began in 2018 gravely affected the PAPD. This shock was followed by the COVID pandemic, which the world is now living with. Considering these challenges, the Government had to revise and recalibrate the ambitions of the PAPD.

Despite these revisions, the PAPD remains on course and has been able to achieve a lot, while still dealing with numerous challenges. In the course of these recent difficulties, we moved swiftly as a Government to prioritize public expenditure and aggressively grow domestic revenue.

DISTINGUISHED COLLEAGUES, OUR DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS:

As you may be aware, the implementation framework of the PAPD requires a National Steering Committee, which is the highest level of the PAPD governance and coordination structure, chaired by the President of the Republic of Liberia. The Steering Committee also includes leaders of the other two branches of the Government - the Legislature and the Judiciary -- and our Development Partners.

It is important that we come together to take stock of what we have achieved collectively over the last three to four years of the PAPD and face the challenges of the future together. I am glad that we have all gathered here today at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex to hold this important Steering Committee Meeting on the gains, challenges and future of the PAPD.

Before we begin the formal business of the Steering Committee, let me on behalf of our leadership express my deepest gratitude to the Cabinet, to our Development Partners, and to friends of Liberia for the tremendous support towards the implementation of the PAPD. Let me especially thank the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for coordinating with all stakeholders to arrive at this Steering Committee meeting after holding several pillar and sector meetings.

Let us all deliberate in the spirit of frankness and openness, knowing that when united, we can resolve the many problems and challenges that confront us as a nation, a Government, a people and as partners.

On this note, I now declare this first Steering Committee meeting of the PAPD open for discussion.

I thank you.