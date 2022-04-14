Liberia: PYJ in Uphill Fray

The Senatorial battle for Nimba County in the upcoming 2023 General and Presidential Elections has now emanated with names of "Nimba County political god" children going against their embattled political leader.

Defeated Nimba County District four representative, Garrison Yealue, Jr., says he will be going against Prince Y. Johnson (PYJ), self-proclaimed godfather of Nimba County.

Former Representative Yealue declared his intention Wednesday, April 6, 2022 and was reaffirmed by Nimba County District five representative

In 2011 the former Nimba County District #4 Lawmaker was elected in the defunct National Union for Democratic Progress (NUDP) a political party that was established by Senator Prince Johnson.

In 2027, former Representative Yealue and others expelled Senator Johnson who was the political leader of the defunct NUDP.

A decision that prompted Senator Prince Johnson to establish the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR).

Former Representative Yealue and others were unable to upkeep the National Union for Democratic Progress as a result it was the delisted by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Additionally, Garrison Yealue joined the People's Unification Party (PUP) where he contested during the 2017 general and presidential elections for District #4 Representative seat but was defeated.

Senator Prince Johnson strongly opposes his re-election which also contributed to his defeat during the 2017 general and presidential elections. The former Nimba County District #4 Representative Yealue also contested in the November 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections on the People's Unification Party ticket. Senator Johnson who is the Political Leader for Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) supported a candidate against him which resulted into Yealue's his second defeat in the political race.

Announcing his ambition to contest the 2023 senatorial seat against his former political leader and god-father of Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson on his social media page recently, indicated that he has fought many battles, he won some and was defeated in some.

According to him, as a worrier, he fears no battle to contest in the election he did not name his former political leader PYJ, but he is in the know that his former political god-father is in the race for reelection.

Speaking on the OK FM Conversation Monday, the National Chairman of the People's Unification Party, and District #5 Representative of Nimba County, Mr. Samuel Kogar said the decision by the former Representative to contest for the senatorial seat clearly demonstrates that his partisan is willing to represent his people with sincerity.

According to him, the former lawmaker was defeated at the Representative level and decided to go for the senatorial seat, shows that he is willing to represent the people's interest and not for his personal ambition.

He said the PUP will fully support the ambition of the former Lawmaker to contest the senatorial seat against Senator Johnson in the 2023 elections.

Recently, Senator Johnson appealed to be given the third time to represent them at the Liberian Senate as he gears up for reelection in the upcoming general and presidential elections.