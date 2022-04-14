Zimbabwe: SA Murder Victim Nyathi Gets State Assisted Funeral

14 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has accorded a State-assisted funeral to Elvis Nyathi, the Zimbabwean man who was brutally killed in Diepsloot, South Africa, last week.

Nyathi (43), who is originally from Chief Malaba's area under Matobo District, was stoned and then burnt to death, with hands tied to his back, by a vigilante group claiming to be fighting crime committed by foreigners in South Africa.

In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, confirmed the President's decision.

"His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, has granted a State-assisted funeral to the late Elvis Nyathi who was slain in South Africa last week.

"The remains of the late departed are expected in the country at the weekend," said Dr Sibanda.

Nyathi, a father of four, was killed when he tried to escape from a crowd soon after getting home from work.

The man and his family were attacked by the gang that was checking documents for foreigners in the area.

The mob caught up with Nyathi as he tried to flee, tied him up and stoned him before setting him alight.

Many local and foreign commentators have condemned the killing of Nyathi, with some saying there was a group of South Africans that have a serious dislike of fellow Africans.

A number of Zimbabweans based in South Africa told The Herald that they were now living in fear as some rouge South Africans were targeting them for offences that would have been committed by citizens of other African countries.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X