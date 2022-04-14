Zimbabwe: Zim Open Rises From the Ashes

ZIMBABWE'S premier golf event, the Zimbabwe Open, which returns next month after a five-year hiatus after getting a kiss of life from major sponsors, FBC Holdings, is standing on the verge of history as the tournament looks to get incorporated into the prestigious DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, in 2023.

The tournament, now known as the FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament, was launched at Royal Harare yesterday with a total package of R2 million (US$137 600).

Currently, only two African countries -- South Africa and Kenya -- have some tournaments recognised by the DP Tour. And, with Zimbabwe being lined-up for recognition for next year, the FBC Zimbabwe Golf Open Tournament will have an increase in purse money and the level of competition.

FBC Holdings have taken over as the title sponsor of the flagship tournament that will be played at Royal Harare and Chapman Golf Clubs, with the dates shifted from April 6-10 to May 17-22.

FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament will have Delta Beverages, through their Golden Pilsener brand, OK Zimbabwe and Old Mutual coming in as associate sponsors while Tongaat Hullets Zimbabwe and Nyaradzo are the anchor sponsors.

Speaking at the launch, Zimbabwe Open Committee chairman, Livingstone Gwata, said they were happy to have managed to bring back the Zimbabwe Open, with hopes of the tournament getting incorporated to the DW Tour.

The tournament was not held in 2019 because of lack of sponsorship and in 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are happy that the premier golf tournament is back after some years because of Covid-19 and we are grateful to all the sponsors who came on board. The event will be bigger and better this year as we have several sponsors coming on board," said Gwata.

FBC Holdings chief executive officer, John Mushayavanhu, in a speech read on his behalf by managing director Webster Rusere, said he was delighted by the new partnership.

"I am happy that we have managed to come on board and I am grateful to the Zimbabwe Open Committee, golfers and other partners for the worthwhile commitment towards making the FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament a success.

"As you may be aware, FBC Holdings has put in $12,5 million towards the tournament as part of our corporate social responsibility aimed at enabling the well-being of the communities we serve.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are delighted to note that this prestigious tournament will be christened after the FBC brand.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, we are dedicated towards giving back to the community in our quest to nurture sustainable solutions that enable the financial well-being of the communities we serve.

"Our title sponsorship for the 2022 Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament bears testimony to our firm commitment in playing a pivotal role in promoting the development of golf as a sport in Zimbabwe and the African continent as a whole.

"Over the years FBC have become synonymous with golf as we actively participated in the previous editions of the Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament as associate and anchor sponsors.

"We have also been involved with the Region V Golf Championship which had a total of seven countries, with Zimbabwe included," said Mushayavanhu.

Zimbabwe Golf Association president, Martin Chikwanha, said they were happy that the country's premier golf tournament was back. He said the tournament will help put the country on the world map.

"We are happy as the mother body to have such a tournament which brings together top professionals.

"We are happy that we have people who are determined to see this come to fruition and we also thank those in charge of our golf courses as they have managed to keep the courses up to world standards," said Chikwanha.