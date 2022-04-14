Zimbabwe: Commissioning of Rio Zim Oxidation Plant On Today

14 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today commission a multi-million-dollar biological oxidation plant at RioZim's Cam and Motor Mine in Kadoma.

The plant will make it easy for RioZim to process pure oxide ores for good grades and high recoveries and is expected to go a long way in beneficiating minerals.

Installation of the versatile plant started two years ago with RioZim revealing in a statement then that the US$17 million facility was funded from local and foreign institutions and financiers.

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura confirmed the development adding that the plant was going to help Zimbabwe attain a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the province was ready to host the President during the auspicious event aimed at promoting the province's contribution to the nation's Gross Domestic Product.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X