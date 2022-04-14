Gambia: UNDP Donates 150 Bicycles to GPF

In a bid to promote and enhance community policing in the country, The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has presented One Hundred and Fifty (150) bicycles to the Gambia Police Force (GPF).

The presentation held at the Police headquarters in Banjul on Thursday, was graced by senior police officers and UNDP staff.

The recent move by the UNDP to partner with The Gambia Police Force (GPF) is part of the UN agency's strategy to enhance community safety and security, thereby curbing crime prevention and road safety.

Presenting the gifts, Ms. Aissata De, UNDP country rep, said UNDP is a trusted partner of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) in strengthening the rule of law and increasing access to justice through the community policing initiative.

She said the community policing initiative is an approach specifically designed to foster trust and promotes social cohesion by making it easier for the police to interact with the population.

She explained further that UNDP is confident that the items donated would significantly enhance the quality of police services by strengthening their work closely with the population in addressing crimes in the country.

According to her, UNDP has provided technical and financial assistance to the Gambia Police Force in their quest to be more effective, transparent, accountable and efficient in the provision of services to the public.

The donation of those equipment, she added, represents the continued commitment of her office to mutually align the goals and priorities of The Gambia government, thus contributing to the achievement of the National Development Plan (NDP) and Sustainable Development Goal 16.

"UNDP is committed to supporting the GPF and we look forward to continuing its positive collaboration in building back better." she said.

Receiving the items, Momodou Sowe, deputy Inspector General of Police, recalled that for the past years UNDP has been supportive to GPF by building the capacity of its staff.

He thus challenged the beneficiary communities to make judicious use of the items to ensure it serves it purpose.