Gambia: Ali Hamoud Alleged Stabber to Face Attempted Murder Charges

An alleged armed robber who broke into the home of Ali Hamoud last Saturday and allegedly stabbed him is expected to be charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and assault causing actual grievous injury, The Point has been informed.

Alieu Badara Sarr, an accused Senegalese has been arrested and detained. He allegedly broke into the home of Ali Hamoud, a Gambian citizen who also holds British and Lebanese nationalities and allegedly stabbed him in an attempt to commit theft.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 7:30pm as Mr. Hamoud was in bed watching TV in his home in Kololi.

According to Mr. Hamoud, when he saw the man enter his bedroom, he screamed 'satcha' (meaning thief) and the thief grabbed his wife's bag and stabbed him in the chest.

However, as the thief ran outside in an attempt to climb down from the balcony, he lost control and as such fell downstairs (about 4 or 5 meters on the floor).

He was therefore caught and is currently detained at Senegambia Police Station.

The armed robbery is the 6th reported attempt in 18 months among Mr. Hamoud and his neighbours.

The police spokesperson Supt. Lamin Njie has confirmed the development, saying Mr. Hamoud had reported the matter with the police and a 21-year-old Alieu Badara Sarr is helping the police with their investigation in connection with the matter.