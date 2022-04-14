Gambia: Jarra West Ambitious to Convalesce in 2nd Tier

13 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jarra West will be ambitious to recover in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League when they host Wagadu FC in their week-17 fixture today, Wednesday at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium at 4 pm.

The Jarra West based-club will tussle to beat Wagadu FC to recuperate from a humiliating 7-1 defeat inflicted by Bombada last week in the country's Second Tier.

Wagadu FC will contend to defeat Jarra West to improve their status on the Second Division League table after losing to Greater Tomorrow Football Academy 4-1 in their previous league clash.

Jarra West is currently sitting 12th place on the country's Second Tier table with 14 points after fifteen league outings.

Wagadu FC occupy 15th place on the Second Division League table with 16 points in fifteen league matches.

