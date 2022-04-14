Gambia: Foday Trawally Scores 1st Estonian Meistriliiga Goal

13 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international attacker, Foday Trawally scored his first goal in the Estonian Meistriliiga for JK Tallinna Kalev during their 2-1 loss at Nõmme Kalju FC in their week-6 fixture played at the Sportland Arena on Sunday.

The 21-year-old scored his side's only goal of the game in the 45+1 minute.

The Bundung-born player has now scored his first goal in four appearances for his Estonian First Division League.

Foday Trawally is younger brother to Scorpions attacker, Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally, who newly moved to the Swedish topflight side Hammarby Fotboll.

Foday Trawally moved on loan at Jalgpalliklubi Tallinna Kalev from Paide Linnameeskond.

