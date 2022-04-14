Gambia: Wood Re-Exporters, Forest Users Distribute Ramadan Food Among Members

The Association of Forest Users and Re-exporters in The Gambia recently distributed Ramadan food among its members across the country.

The support was part of the association's annual food aids to support members during this Holy Month of Ramadan. The presentation ceremony was held at the Munduku Trading Enterprise office at Westfield.

At the distribution exercise, Lamin Barrow, chairman of the Association, reminded that Ramadan is a month of caring and sharing and to support each other particularly the Muslim communities.

Formed in 2010, the association, according to him, is meant to support each other and to complement government's effort in national development.

The association, he went on, is a genuine one and that they also partake in many national development activities such as tree -planting among others.

"The association is one of the strongest government development partners when it comes to contributing its quota into government coffers. This association is a partner in development and comprises law -abiding Gambians not only to ensure profit making entity but to contribute its quota to national development."

He also cited that among the objectives of the association is to support each other and complement government development initiatives. .

"This year the association has distributed over one hundred bags of rice and sugar to our members across the country. We also presented gallons of oil. The objective was to support our families in this holy Month of Ramadan.

He thus advised members to always respect the Forestry Laws and endeavor to contribute their quota towards national development.

Barrow recalled that in 2018 the association contributed D190M to the Central Bank through National Forest Fund, while in 2019 it generated a sum of D250M to Central Bank of the Gambia.

He also revealed that during the Basse Market Fire disaster, the association donated D150,000 adding that they also spent roughly D600,000.00 on anti-bush fire campaigns and tree-planting initiatives.