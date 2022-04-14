Tanzania: Big Boost for Agri Sector

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's call for commercial banks to lower interest on agricultural loans is paying off as more financial institutions are slashing lending rate to the sector to single digit.

Recently, President Samia made a plea for low interest rates to the agriculture sector when handing over 6,700 motorcycles to extension service officers in the capital city, Dodoma.

And NMB Bank Plc has heed the president's call as the bank slashed the lending rate to the agriculture sector to 9 per cent. Lowering the lending rate to agriculture is viewed as a fundamental step in supporting the government's grand plan to commercialise the sector and propel its contribution to economic growth.

The Sector contributes about 26 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 60 per cent to raw materials and 25 per cent of foreign currency.

Increasing affordable loans to the agriculture sector that employs over 70 per cent of the county's workforce is of paramount importance, according to agricultural stakeholders.

As per the Tanzania Banking Association (TBA), currently, the agriculture sector is accounting for less than 10 per cent of the loans portfolio mainly due to a lack of collateral.

It is from this backdrop that NMB Bank apart from cutting down the lending rate for the agriculture sector to 9 per cent also allocated 120bn/- more in loans for lending sectoral players in the whole value chain of farming, livestock keeping and fishing activities.

Speaking at the event to unveil the NMB initiative to lower lending rates to a single digit, Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe said the talks with NMB on working closely with the ministry to transform agriculture have been fruitful.

The press briefing sought to announce the bank's agriculture financing plans and the investments it will be making to help sort out challenges facing the backbone of the national economy.

It also sought to announce issues agreed between the Ministry of Agriculture and NMB on how to revamp and modernise farming in the country.

Apart from concurring to increase the agriculture lending portfolio and reducing the price of the loans, NMB and the ministry agreed to address the challenge of post-harvest losses as a top priority.

He said the bank's move was in line with the aspirations of the recently launched "Agenda 10/30" agriculture renewal initiative that seeks to propel the sector's growth by 10 per cent come 2030.

It also augurs well with President Samia's aspiration to reduce interest rates on loans and promote credit intermediation.

"Now NMB becomes the second bank after CRDB, to peg the interest rate at less than 10 per cent.

You have however, gone an extra mile by agreeing to finance the construction of the warehouses, which will reduce the exorbitant storage costs our farmers currently incur to store their produce," he said.

He added: "Since the gov- ernment budgets alone are not enough, we have adopted the blending system to address challenges in the agricultural sector and that's why we have had long engagements with NMB to see how we can jointly sort out these issues," Revealing the developments here on Tuesday, NMB Chief Executive Officer Ruth Zaipuna said the agricultural lending interest rate was first re- duced by the bank to 10 per cent since quarter three of last year to make the loans more affordable.

"As of today, 80bn/-of the 100bn/- we had set aside for loan financing in the agricultural, livestock and fishing sectors has been borrowed but we have agreed with the Ministry of Agriculture to allocate more funds for agricultural credit," Ms Zaipuna said.

"From May 1, 2022, we will make available another 100bn/- for that purpose and we are reducing the interest rate from 10 per cent to a single digit of 9 per cent to attract more bor- rowers," she said.

Ms Zaipuna said NMB has initially allocated 20bn/- to help finance the construction of agricultural storage facilities across the country.

With that new line of credit, the funds NMB has allocated for affordable agricultural loans added up to 220bn/- since last October.

"It is, therefore, my hope that farmers, livestock keepers, fishers, traders and entrepre- neurs in this sector will capitalise on this opportunity to go for more affordable loans to boost their incomes and build our country," she noted.

Recently the bank revealed that in the past five years it had injected over 1.3tri/-into the farming economy which has also been used to finance supportive activities in the sector's value chain.