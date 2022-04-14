East Africa: EAC Seeks Resolve to Recurrent Political Crisis in DRC

THE East African Community (EAC) is mulling over plans of involving eminent persons in the region, to resolve the recurrent political crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki said here on Tuesday that the bloc was on course to identify some well-known figures in addressing peace and security issues in eastern Congo.

"The issue of involving such personalities was the discretion and a directive of the Heads of State Summit," revealed Dr Mathuki, while fielding questions from journalists here.

Despite having a fully-fledged peace and security unit at the Arusha based secretariat, Dr Mathuki underscored the importance of involving such people in putting the end to the political crisis to the newest EAC member.

The EAC Secretary General further acknowledged that the lack of stability in the DRC was a collective responsibility, urging other partner states to work together to ensure that the crisis is resolved.

"This should be a collective responsibility and the onus is on other partner states to work together to ensure that the crisis do not spill over to the countries," clarified the EAC boss.

This will not be the first time for the region to invoke the support of eminent persons.

Tanzania's founding President the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere spent some time trying to resolve the Burundi crisis, which started in the 1990s.

He would later be succeeded by South Africa's former President the late Nelson Mandela.

Former Tanzania President the late Benjamin William Mkapa also once served as the facilitator of the Inter-Burundi Dialogue (IBD), which is an initiative of the then EAC six-member regional bloc grouping of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

The aim of the dialogue was to resolve political tensions whipped up by the controversial general elections of 2015.

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete was fully engaged in Kenya mediation process after 2007 post-election crisis emerged.

Meanwhile, Dr Mathuki said a group of experts from the Secretariat will advise on DRC's request of establishing a special organ that will look into the protection of natural and mineral resources in the region.

In his acceptance speech after his country's admission into the EAC, DRC's President Félix Tshisekedi called for the creation of a new organ within the EAC that will solely be focused on safeguarding natural resources in the region.

Mr Tshisekedi urged fellow EAC Heads of State to make Kinshasa the headquarters of the organ.

"Each of the partner state is a home to an EAC institution, therefore we are considering such a request and this will be part of the roadmap as we continue to fully integrate DRC," explained Dr Mathuki.

Last Friday, the DRC formally joined the bloc after signing of the Treaty of the Accession, in Nairobi.

The new regional entrant has until September 29 this year to undertake internal and constitutional processes to ratify the Treaty and deposit the instruments of ratification with the Secretary General.