Tanzania: Music Star Maunda Zorro Dies in Dar es Salaam

14 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tanzania bongo flava artist, Maunda Zorro who is also the sister to the famous musician, Banana Zorro has died in a car accident this morning.

Confirming the death of his sister, Banana Zorro said that the two of them were together last night at a funeral and parted ways before Maunda got into the accident.

She was at one point of the brightest stars of Bongo Flava who was famed for songs such as 'Nataka Niwe Wako' and 'Mapenzi Ya Wawili' s

She is also the daughter of the Tanzania legendary musician, Zahir Ally Zorro.

She is survived by three children.

