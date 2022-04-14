Gambia: SM Globally Ltd Presents D350,000 Cheque to Sukuta Health Centre

SM Globally Sorted Ltd on Thursday presented a cheque of D350,000 to the Sukuta Health Centre towards the development of the health facility.

The presentation of the cheque came after its successful hosting of the Senegalese superstar, Wally B. Seck in March 2022.

Prior the presentation of the cheque to the beneficiary, Fanta Sidibeh of SM Globally Sorted Ltd, thanked Officer-In-Charge of the Sukuta Health Centre for his open door policy.

According to her, SM Globally Sorted Ltd doesn't just believe in giving without knowing what the problem of an individual or organization is.

SM Globally Sorted Ltd, she said, is a company registered and owned by Gambian, working with Gambians in The Gambia.

"It has different branches of businesses in The Gambia which include foreign exchange, hospitality and entertainment and we are all young people working for brighter future of the country as it is our responsibility to play vital role in the development of the country."

Ms. Sidibeh outlined other objectives of the company which, she added, is to share the little they have with the community and less privileged.

She acknowledged that development cannot take place without a proper health condition.

Receiving the cheque, Landing Camara, Officer-In-Charge of the Sukuta Health Centre, thanked SM Globally Sorted Ltd for keeping and living up to its promise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that most time people visited the hospital to assess the condition and find out about the challenges, without coming back.

"But for this company they came and less than 72-hour they've came to fulfill their promise."

The constraints of Sukuta Health Centre, he added, are enormous and this includes a standard soak-away for the health facility.

"Even patients cannot even take bath in the bathrooms because of the bad condition of the soak-away. Another challenge is that staffs on night duties at the health centre are always attack by the armed street boys (thieves), who will rob them off their valuables like cash, mobiles, watches and so on."

He claimed that lack of proper fence at the health centre is a major contributor to this as the armed street boys (thieves) would normally scale the fence into the health facility at night.

"We have no night security and that is major reason why most of the staff on night duties are subjected to such attacks."

Present at the presentation of the cheque included the chairman and deputy of the health centre, PRO, staffs of SM Globally Sorted Ltd, among others.