Tanzania: Global Acclaim for Revered Icon Nyerere

HOST of global leaders on Wednesday joined Tanzania in commemorating the 100th birthday of the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

In their messages on Nyerere's centennial, the leaders underscored his contributions on building principles of unity and equality not only for Tanzanians, but to the rest of the world. Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi described Mwalimu Nyerere as an inspirational leader who stood for unity and equality.

"Mwalimu Nyerere's life and his work remain a constant inspi- ration for all of us.

The principles of unity and equality that he advocated are as relevant today as ever.

My tributes to the great leader and friend of India on his 100th birth anniversary," the Indian PM posted on his twitter account, @narendramodi.

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Tanzania Chen Mingjian equally paid glow- ing tribute to the late Mwalimu Nyerere, saying China was com- memorating the great immortal and founder of Sino- Tanzanian friendship.

"On Nyerere's birthday centennial, we commemorate the great immortal, founder of Sino- Tanzanian friendship. President Julius Nyerere and other leaders of the older generation of two countries have forged friendly relations," said the diplomat.

Moreover, the China- Africa Institute based in Beijing, China hosted the Ambassador Lecture titled "100 Julius Nyerere Cente- naries 1922-2022".

Tanzanian and Namibian ambassadors to China Mbelwa Kairuku and Elia Kaiyamo respectively, delivered keynote addresses to the event that was attended by scholars from China and Africa.

Speaking at the national commemoration held in Butiama District, Mara Region on Wednesday, former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda said Mwalimu Nyerere always put forward na- tional interest in everything he was doing.

"He was a bright and visionary leader; he respected the rule of law even after his retirement; he set a good legacy that is so good and useful for the country.

"During his administration, Mwalimu Nyerere put in place proper foundations that have contributed highly in shaping the Tanzania we have today," he said.

Mr Pinda also insisted on the need for the government to continue inheriting the legacy of previous administrations to the present and future generation for the sake of having a clear knowledge of progress that has been recorded so far.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, the former Executive Director of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Foundation, Mzee Joseph Butiku said Mwalimu taught Tanzanians to love each other and respect humanity.

"He was a God fearing leader, who always sought to maintain mutual understanding and relations with members of the country for smooth service delivery," said Mr Butiku.

He called on Tanzanians to honour Mwalimu Nyerere by supporting the government's fight against corruption, maintaining rule of law and equality for all Tanzanians".

For his side, Mara Regional Commissioner Ally Hapi said the government has continued to implement development strategies and programmes that are a brain-child of the late Mwalimu Nyerere.

"The projects range from education, health, water, electricity, infrastructure and many others that are beneficial to economic growth at individual, region and the national level," he noted.

Mr Hapi underlined the im- portance of continuously training the younger generation on the leadership and philosophies of Mwalimu Nyerere for the sake to enable the country have stock of quality leaders' likes of the first president.