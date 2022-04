The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Alagie Sarr as the head coach of The Gambia CHAN team, as the 2023 CHAN football tournament qualifiers edges closer.

The Gambia have never qualified for the CHAN football competition since the inception of the tournament some years ago.