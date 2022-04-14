Uganda: Upl - Police FC Sack Head Coach Abdalla Mubiru

Uganda Premier League side, Police FC have shown head coach, Abdalla Mubiru the exit after a period of dismal results by the team.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, club CEO, Commissioner of Police, Arinaitwe PK said a full analysis has seen that whereas at the beginning of the season, the club was aiming at winning, recent results have indicated they are now fighting for survival to play top flight football, a situation he said is undesirable.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Currently, the hopes are to stay in the top flight of Uganda's football. However recent performances appear to indicate that even this hope may not be realized unless drastic steps are taken to address the situation," the statement says.

The club said that in light of these developments, they have decided to sack head coach Abdalla Mubiru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, John Luyinda has been appointed as the acting head coach to be assisted by Tonny Mawejje as player coach.

Luyinda has been serving as Mubiru's assistant.

The development comes on the backdrop of a poor spell that the club has endured in the past months.

Police are 13th on the 16 team log with 24 points out of the 25 games they have so far played.

The club has lost three and drawn two of the last games they have played and are above the relegation zone on goal difference in the Uganda Premier League.

There are only five games left to end the season and it is within these games that Police must redeem themselves to stay in the top flight league.