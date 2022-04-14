Tanzania: TBs Urges Entrepreneurs to Participate Actively in Industrialisation

THE Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has urged entrepreneurs in the country to certify their goods to participate actively in industrial production that will contribute to jobs creation.

The TBS Director of Human Resource Management and Administration, Ms Viola Masako represented the Director General, Dr Yusuf Ngenya at the handing over of certificates and licences to manufacturers whose goods were certified after meeting the required standards.

During the event, TBS handed over 211 licences of which 115, which represent 55 per cent were small scale entrepreneurs.

Ms Masako said they granted 96 licences, representing 45 per cent to manufacturers of other goods like food, cosmetics, footwear, construction and electricity materials, mattresses and packaging materials.

"I commend you for using the opportunity to certify your goods after meeting the standards, which is one of the achievements of the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan in paying the costs for testing and certifying the goods," she said.

She said the government has bolstered the TBS's capacity to offer such services meant to make locally made goods competitive in the domestic, regional and global markets.

She said in a bid to support the government's efforts to empower entrepreneurs in the country, TBS has continued to set aside a budget for serving SMEs to get standard marks of quality.

Ms Masako noted that the whole process from inspection, testing and the provision of certificates and licences of the standard mark of quality are free of charge.

She said this year TBS has set aside 256m/- for serving entrepreneurs. This is a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs to certify their goods so that they can easily penetrate the domestic and global markets.

According to Ms Masako, the government asserts that using certified goods was safe and thus calls for public awareness aimed at increasing the use of goods with the TBS standard mark of quality.

"We call upon all the entrepreneurs to follow procedures in certifying their goods to avoid incurring losses when they are seized for being traded illegally," she said.