Central Africa: 300 Great Lakes Traders to Participate in Kigoma Forum

KIGOMA Region is set to host a trade forum of business personnel from the five Great Lakes countries to strengthen the economies of those countries through cross-border trade activities and investment.

Kigoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Thobias Andengenye said here on Wednesday that a total of 500 participants from Great Lakes countries will attend the forum which will run from May 9 this year to May 11.

Andengenye said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to open the forum which the region is determined to use as a gateway to and from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which has recently joined the East African Community.

The Kigoma RC said that opportunities and barriers will be discussed and how to come up with implementation resolutions to exploit opportunities but remove barriers that make it difficult for cross-border businesses.

"300 traders are expected to participate in trade fairs and services, also participants will have the opportunity to visit tourist attractions (Gombe national Park and Dk Livingstone Memorial) and regional infrastructure including ports, airports and roads to see trade opportunities for transportation through the Kigoma region," said Andengenye.

Speaking to reporters, Kigoma Regional Trade Officer, Deogratius Sangu named the participating countries like Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda, the DRC and Tanzania.

Mr Sangu said that the forum was a great opportunity for the region to implement a strategy to become a regional hub of economy and trade for the Great Lakes region.

This will increase the impetus for cross-border trade between Kigoma region traders and participating countries.

The chairman of the Kigoma Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Abubakar Mwilima, said the forum will be the chance to see how to do cross-border trade with his counterparts in the Great Lakes countries.

Mwilima said that the Kigoma region is a major trading hub for the Great Lakes countries and the forum will provide an opportunity for traders to use it to improve the situation and make the Kigoma region a contributing factor in strengthening the country's economy and individual economy.-