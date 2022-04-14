Liberia: All Set for the 3rd Edition of Pennoh Bestman Memorial Tournament

Liberia Black Star will this Saturday, April 16, 2022, hold a four-team tournament in honor of its former president, Mr. Pennoh W. Bestman.

The annual tournament, which was inaugurated following the death of Mr. Bestman, will be played at the Willie D. Knuckles Memorial Sports Stadium in Zubah Town, Paynesville, Montserrado County.

The tournament is expected to feature four teams, namely: defending champions Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), and host Liberia Black Star FC.

It can be recalled that during the 2nd Edition of the Pennoh W. Bestman Memorial Football Tournament, Central Bank of Liberia defeated Liberia Black Star FC to clinch the 2021 PWB Championship with a 2-1 victory.

According to the organizing committee, there will also be two exciting exhibition matches on the same day, which feature Alpha Old-timers 50 & Above against Paynesville Oldtimers Sports Association (POSA) Legends in football and in kickball, Gardnersville Oldtimers Kickball Association will take Girls of Black Star.

"The one-day sports event is in recognition of Mr. Bestman's passion, commitment and leadership in promoting football among youth in communities. The winner of the tournament will receive a large trophy; all participating teams to receive certificates," said a statement from the organizing committee.

Accordingly, the PWB Memorial Football Tournament will be graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. D. Zeogar Wilson, Mrs. Agnes Bestman, other dignitaries, family and friends.

Black Star's notable accomplishments are a consequence of Pennoh W. Bestman's result-oriented administration, providing exceptional leadership to the club during its heyday.

From 1992 to 2020, Mr. Bestman provided sponsorship, technical guidance, and alms to players and their families.

He developed strategic partnerships locally and internationally while providing opportunities to young athletes.

Liberia Black Star was founded on March 15, 1980, in the South Beach Community, Central Monrovia, Liberia.

Under the leadership of Pennoh W. Bestman, Black Star won three championships in one year (LFA National League, LFA Knock-out Championship, and The President's Cup), becoming LFA Triple Champions in 2007.

The following year, Black Star represented Liberia at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club Championship.

Liberia Black Star has an enviable track record. In the LFA 1st Division, the club produced players who have had a huge impact on Liberian football, including Kelvin Sebwe, Thomas Kojo, Oliver Makor, Alex Browne, and Dionysius Sebwe. The players were also part of the famous George Weah Eleven.