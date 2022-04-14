Liberia: Min. Ziankahn, Maj. Gen. Johnson Inducted Into U.S. Army Prestigious International Hall of Fame

Liberia's Defense Minister, Maj. Gen. Daniel Ziankahn, (Retired), Class of 2011, and Liberia's Army Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Prince Johnson, Class of 2012, were among four senior Military leaders inducted into the CGSC International Hall of Fame (IHOF) at the Lewis and Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on 12 April 2022.

Their inductions came as a result of rising to the top military positions in Liberia.

They were inducted along with Lt. Gen. Martin Wijnen, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Army, Class of 2001; and Lt. Gen. Carlos Alberto Tejada Murcia, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Salvadoran Armed Force, Class of 2005.

Mounting the podium, Liberia's Defense Minister and former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Daniel D. Ziankahn, said "My induction is an honor which I owe to this very institution that has helped made me to be who I am today."

"Surely, I am proud of my CGSC pedigree. I deeply value the learning climate here. For me, the cross-cultural experiences and exposure to the American way of academic and social life will always be treasured."

He became the Liberian Defense Minister on 22 January 2018. From 11 February 2014- 6 February 2018, he served as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

He has served in all types of appointments available in the Army- Platoon Leader, Executive Officer (XO), Brigade Commander, Military Assistant (MA) to the Minister of National Defense, Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations (ACOS J-3); The Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia and Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff, ECOWAS.

Ziankahn has a BBA in Business Management from the A.M.E. Zion University College, Liberia, and a Master of Military Art and Science (MMAS) from the United States Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, USA.

He is also a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government (Harvard University), where he acquired Executive Education in Senior Managers in Government and Senior Leaders in National and International Security.

Reminiscing about his time at Leavenworth in 2011-2012, Ziankahn said "I will forever be grateful to the BEST MILITARY IN THE WORLD, the United States military, whose mentorship and training have rebranded the Liberian Military which has provided us the platform to develop to our full potentials to contribute in a most meaningful way to the post-war development of Liberia."

"What an honor to be considered for induction into the US Army Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame, Leavenworth Kansas," Major General Prince Charles Johnson, III, said.

He stated the commitment of the Armed forces of Liberia in working with other militaries in the sub-region to combat the growing wave of terrorism, maritime crimes and coups.

Johnson graduated from CGSC in 2012. He became the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia on 6 February 2018.

He has served in all types of appointments available in the Army-Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS); Commanding General / 23rd Infantry Brigade Commander; Chief of Operations, HQ AFL (ACOS J3); Deputy Assistant Chief of Operations HQ AFL (Dy ACOS J3); Chief of Logistics HQ AFL (ACOS J4); Military Assistant (MA) to the Minister of National Defense; Assistant Brigade Operations Officer, S3; 2nd Battalion Executive Officer (XO); Company Commander and Platoon Commander.

Maj/ Gen Johnson, III, holds a Master of Arts Degree in Peace Studies (MAPS) from the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation (KAICT), University of Liberia; Post Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Management from the Institute for Public Administration and Management (IPAM) - University of Sierra Leone, Freetown; a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Accounting from the United Methodist University.

Also, he has completed the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education for Senior Executives in National and International Security, Harvard University, and both African Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS) Seminars in Senior Military leadership and managing Security Resources in Africa, all in the USA. He is married with two sons.

"It is an honor and a reminder to us all that the future holds a lot for us all if we prepare and work diligently," Maj/Gen. Johnson told his audience.

It can be recalled that in August of 1973, Lieutenant General Abraham C. Jackson (Class of 1961), Lieutenant General Henry Korboi Johnson (Class of 1963) and Lieutenant General George Toe Washington (Class of 1964) were three Liberian military personnel inducted into the CGSC Allied Officer of Hall of Fame (now the CGSC International Hall of Fame).

Some notable foreign alumni and recipients (IHOF) are President Paul Kagame; General Carlos Prats (Commander-in-Chief of the Army: Interior and Defense Minister; Vice President of the Republic of Chile); Minister of State General Mohammed F. Abo Sak of Saudi Arabia; and Prime Minister and General Kringsak Chamanan of Thailand.

Others are Prime Minister and Brigadier General Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore; President Gaafar Nimeiry of Sudan, among others.

Liberia's defense sector under the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) is making headway internationally for its professional services to the people of Liberia.

This is happening under the command and control of Minister Ziankahn and General Johnson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Arms and Armies U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The United States Army's latest move to include its Liberian counterpart as part of this prestigious ceremony is a welcoming development.

The CGSC International Hall of Fame was established by the college, the Greater Kansas City Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars and the CGSC Foundation in 1973.

To be considered for the International Hall of Fame an officer must be a graduate of CGSC and have attained, by merit, the position of leader of his or her country's army or defense forces.

In addition to being inducted into the Hall of Fame, inductees are presented a CGSC certificate of honor by the Military Order of the World Wars and a Life Constituent Certificate by the Foundation.

Officers from 73 countries have been inducted into the hall. Fifteen International Hall of Fame members have gone on to be heads of state or heads of government in their countries.

International military student participation in cooperative military studies in the United States originated at Fort Leavenworth with the arrival of Swiss Lieutenant Henri Le Comte in 1894.

Since then, international students, representing 165 countries, have become an integral part of the Fort Leavenworth experience. These talented military officers contribute to a rich professional and cultural exchange environment.