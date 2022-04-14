Liberia: AMA and Afrocet Montgomery Aim At Fostering Innovation and Development Across the Security, Fire & Safety Industry

African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan-African PR and communications firm today announced its partnership with Afrocet Montgomery's Securex West Africa taking place from 10 to 12 May 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria. The partnership is aimed at promoting innovation and development across the security, fire & safety industry as well as driving trade across Africa.

Over the past decade, Securex West Africa has set the regional president for new technology, cutting-edge products, and developments in the security sector. With over 3000 visitors, coming from a range of industries including security managers, integrators and consultants, to commercial and residential building owners and managers, to government infrastructure and urban planning officers, Securex West Africa is the regional leading commercial, homeland and cyber security, fire protection and safety exhibition.

African Media Agency works with companies and media professionals in all 54 African countries. Its powerful African media channels facilitate the delivery of African stories to African audiences across the continent, creating awareness and opening up business opportunities. The Company also has unparalleled knowledge and expertise connecting the worlds of African business and communications.

Commenting on the partnership, AMA Founder and CEO, Eloine Barry said: "We are excited to collaborate with Afrocet Montgomery as both organisations share a similar vision in promoting innovation and development as well as driving trade across Africa. At AMA, we believe in a holistic approach to enhance the visibility of our partners. To this end, we have created strategic collaborations across the continent to build stronger footholds, helping them increase international exposure".

Speaking about the collaboration, Afrocet Chief Executive Officer, said: "Securex West Africa 2022 will give visitors the opportunity not only to view the latest technology and services available from local and international security, fire and safety brands, but also to understand crucial market opportunities for the coming years via the show-floor features." Participants and visitors will have the opportunity to attend side events and conference to learn about trends, hear expert insights, celebrate outstanding performances, and share their own experiences. Learn more about the event here.

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different style and editorial culture within the continent.

Media Contact: Eric Jonathan SEBGO Digital & Marketing Manager eric@africanmediaagency.com

About Afrocet Montgomery

With a combined 145 years of experience, Afrocet Montgomery is a partnership that specialises in running high-end exhibitions and events in West Africa. Afrocet has always focused on events in West Africa, while Montgomery stage some of the most prestigious and award-winning exhibitions globally. The combined extensive knowledge and experience of the African market has enabled Afrocet Montgomery to develop a strong portfolio of shows and made it the largest exhibition organiser on the African Continent.

Media Contact:

Jamie Pearson Marketing & Operations Director

jamie.pearson@montgomerygroup.com

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)