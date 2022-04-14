Nigeria: Osinachi's Children Told Me Their Father Warned Them Not to Speak About How He Maltreated Their Mother - Tallen, Women Affairs Minister

Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen, disclosed on Wednesday that the husband of popular gospel artist Pastor Peter Nwachukwu threatened and warned their four children not to ever disclosed how he beat/maltreated their mother to anybody before he was arrested by Police operatives following allegations of domestic violence against him.

Noting that she battled with tears when the children of the late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi narrated their late mother's ordeal during an NTA Television programme in Abuja, the minister said Pastor Peter Nwachukwu, brutalised his late wife and her four kids and made sure Osinachi had no bank account of her own with all her proceeds being paid into her husband's account.

Osinachi: Husband denies responsibility for wife's death

Disclosing that she visited the Abuja home of the deceased on Tuesday to identify with the traumatized chidren, the Women Affairs minister said, "It is so traumatizing, so heartbreaking, the death of Osinachi.

"When I came into the compound, I saw the children, four beautiful children; three boys, one girl. He (Peter) had told the children that they should not speak about the things that have been happening in the house.

"I came in with all the directors in the ministry. When I was asking questions, I saw that the children were not forthcoming. I excused everyone and said I wanted to have a one-on-one with the children.

"I first spoke with the first son. I asked him, 'Do you love your mother?' He said, 'Yes'. 'Has your mummy taught you to tell lies?' He said, 'Yes'. I asked him if she is still alive and he said she is dead.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I asked him, "Do you know that she is now your angel and she is now watching you?' He said, 'Yes'. 'So, it will be very sad if you tell lies'.

"I introduced myself and I told him the President is concerned, every Nigerian is concerned, we all join them to mourn Osinachi's death but what we want from him is the truth.

"Then he opened up. He said that their dad used to beat their mom and their mom was always sad. He would beat her and flog her. He said their father would gather them in the room and be beating them and if the mom comes into the room to stop him, he would turn back on her and beat her up. And that has always been the case.

"The children said it was their mom that runs around on her gospel music, comes back with her money. In fact, if the money is paid through (a) bank account, it was paid into his account.

"She has no account of her own, any money she has, he collects it and gives her just peanut for feeding and when she cooks, he started shouting and beating her. And their mom was living in fear and was always sad.

"It was such a horrible story from a young boy that is said to be just 12. I asked him what class he is and he said Class Five. At the age of 12? I said, 'Why?' And he said he can't even read. So, mentally, this child is already destroyed.

"I was battling with tears and when he finished, I called on the second son.

"I was battling with tears and when he finished, I called on the second son.

"The second son repeated the same horrible situation as well as the third son.