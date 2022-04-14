Ghana: Happy Easter to All!!!

Once again the annual Christian festival of Easter is here to be marked from tomorrow, a holiday in dedication of the day, till Sunday as the case is biblically.

Easter, no doubt, should be regarded as the most important Christian festival because it underlines the death and the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, which is very significant in the Christian faith of restitution, which in turn is an essential part of salvation.

According to the scriptures, the Luke 22 account being an example, the night before Jesus Christ was betrayed to be crucified, He joined His Disciples to mark the Jewish festival of Passover.

In Luke 22: 11-19, we read about the preparation towards what has now come to be known as the Lord's Supper, which Jesus said should be eaten always "in remembrance of me".

Therefore, Easter can be said to be celebrated in remembrance of Jesus Christ.

Prior to Easter and at church services during the occasion, the clergy put out all manner of homilies and sermons that call on the Christian community to do one thing or another.

This year, some clergymen are asking prayers for peace and stability in countries where there are conflicts such as Ukraine and some African countries that have resulted in deaths and displacement of countless people.

Besides, some of them have commended the government for its success so far in the fight against COVID-19, while appealing to it to address the economic hardships in the country and bring stability to the economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, others have applauded the Ghana Police Service, especially the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his exceptional leadership and urged them to enforce the laws of the land without fear or favour.

Then while the media too has been commended for prosecuting its mandate well, the public has been encouraged to use social media responsibly and in a God-honouring way.

All these are good but the problem is that in spite of such admonitions year in year out, the Christian community continues to dabble in those things that are not in remembrance of the Lord Jesus Christ.

It is important to remember that the Lord Jesus Christ is alive and watching all of us and that we should lead upright lives that depict a remembrance of Him.

Besides, we should have a daily conversation of Him as the Saviour of mankind and that through Him we can conquer sin and be His true followers.

Easter must, therefore, be taken as a point of the decision to worship God, a new beginning for Christians who have backslided and an occasion to commit more to God.

With this said, the Ghanaian Times wishes to remind the leadership of churched that they should change from the practice of organising various events on all the Easter holidays to deny workers the expected rest.

The clergy should think about this and reduce the events to save Christian workers avoidable stress.

Happy Easter to all!! May the Easter holidays be productive ones.