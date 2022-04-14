Ghana: RMU Students Explore Volta Regional Tourist Sites

Kpando — Students of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) on Saturday embarked on a trip to the Volta Region as part of efforts to explore and learn about some of the rich tourist sites in the country.

Organised by Volta Students Association, RMU, the trip saw over 100 students, both Ghanaian and foreign, visit places such as the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary near Kpando after making a brief stop at the famous Adomi Bridge which ushered them into the region.

The students together with a few staff, including Dr Kwami Eyram then headed to the highest mountain in Ghana, Afadjato, where students defied heavy showers to embark on the arduous climb to the summit of the mountain to take memorable pictures.

After descending from the mountain, the trip turned to the Wli Water Falls, about 30 minutes' drive from the Afadjato, where students took a long swim from the cold water falling down the mountains to wash away their tiredness till it became dark.

It was a fun trip for most students who were visiting the region for the first time and shared their experience with the Ghanaian Times on their way back to the capital.

A graduate assistant at the RMU, Vortia Midakpe Priscilla said, "it was amazing and I enjoyed every bit of the trip. The rich history of the places we visited also added to knowledge and I wish to come back and explore other places in the region and learn more."

She added that, it was important for schools, especially universities to arrange regular trips for students to visit various parts of the country.

"There is a lot to discover and learn about Ghana and staying in the capital alone would not help anyone to learn new things about the heritage, tradition and cultures at various places in Ghana," she added.

The Officer-In-Charge of the trip, Mr Isaac Kofi Entsie, said the university aside regular classroom activities, often gave avenue for students to discover and learn about Ghana, especially the various tourist destinations in the country.

President of the Volta Students Association, Kingsley Aryee, was overwhelmed by the number of people who patronised the trip and expressed appreciation to all students who came on board to ensure a smooth, safe and exciting trip.

The trip, he said, was the fourth edition and looked forward to a bigger event next year as they hope to explore other parts of the Volta Region.