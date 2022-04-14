Ghana: Work On 38-Kilometre Benchemaa-Adjoafua Road Progresses

Benchemaa — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo has inspected a 38-Kilometre Benchemaa-Adjoafua asphalted trunk road being executed by Amandi Group at the cost of $33 million under the Cocoa Road Projects.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday after he had inspected progress of work on the road in the Sefwi enclaves of the Western Region, Mr Aidoo said this was a demonstration of government's goodwill and commitment to the road sector and the cocoa industry in general.

He stated that; "This government has done well for the Sefwi area especially, with rehabilitated cocoa farms and this road in particular, 20 years ago when I was a minister and it was a major road, but it was difficult to come here".

"Today, this is one of the best roads in this country under the cocoa road projects and being constructed by Amandi."

He added that; "This is an example of the year of roads programmes and this one of the results we can see today.

We at COCOBOD are grateful to President Nana Akufo Addo and we want the people to appreciate what he had done for Sefwi communities."

Mr Aidoo noted that the government had given much attention to roads in the Sefwi corridors, which used to be major cocoa growing area and also the hub of the industry.

He explained that the construction of the Benchemaa-Adjoafula road was tied to the rehabilitation of major cocoa farms in the Sefwi enclave.

Meanwhile, at durbar of chiefs and farmers at Pillar 34 at Yawmatwa, the Krontihene, Nana Yaw Barima, said many were those who doubted that the Benchemaa-Adjoafua road project would be done, saying "this is not a dream but, now a reality."

Commending government for the efforts towards the road sector in the Sefwi enclave, including the Kramokrom, Oseikojokrom and Debiso-Adabokrom projects, he appealed to Mr Aidoo and team to consider Kunkunso-Akaateso sections for construction to ease transportation challenges within that corridor.

Similarly at Elluokrom, the Chief, Nana Ahwoi Panyin II, also commented that efforts of the Amandi group to ensure the execution of the Benchemaa-Adjoafua road project had restored some hope in the communities.