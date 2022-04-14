Ghana: Dep Lands Min. Inspects Temporary Accommodation for Appiatse

Appiatse — A total of 31 housing units are currently being roofed to temporary accommodate residents of Appiatse in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality, who had their houses destroyed by an explosion on January 20.

The housing units are part of the resettlement structures donated by Future Global Resources (FGR) Limited, a mining company at Bogoso to house the affected residents in the wake of the accident.

In all, 120 rooms would be completed by May 1 for the 110 family households, who were presently sheltering in tents at a relief camp.

Per a headcount conducted last Tuesday, all 110 families which averages four persons per family would be assigned one room to shelter them from the harsh weather conditions brought by the impending rain.

This came to light yesterday when the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio led a team to inspect progress of work on the temporary accommodation structures.

The Ghanaian Times observed at the site that some carpenters were on hand, busily installing the roofing sheets on some of the housing units.

The Forestry Commission had also supplied the wood materials required for the projects, as promised.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress of work, Mr Owusu-Bio said the government was determined to complete and move the residents of Appiatse to the temporal facility by May 1 this year.

He noted that the local authorities and project contractor had been tasked to expedite work to help bring relief to the affected families.

The Ministry, he said, would ensure that all the materials required were provided at site for work to progress.

In the meantime, Mr Owusu-Bio stated that tents at the relief camp, which were destroyed by rain storms last week, had been replaced and existing ones worked on to avoid such occurrences in the future.

In an interaction with the residents at the camp, he called on them to support the initiatives rolled out by the government to resolve their challenges and cautioned against practices at the camp that could undermine their safety.

The Chief Executive of Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr Isaac Dasmani, said the roofing would be completed in a few days, adding that it would be followed by the fixing of windows.

Mr Blankson Hermans, a member of the Reconstruction Implementation Committee, noted that as part of preparations towards the main reconstruction, all demarcations on the site had been completed saying that the road networks would commence ahead of the detailed designs.

As part of the working visit, the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority presented the local plan of the Model Community to the Municipal Assembly which was adopted for implementation.