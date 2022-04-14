Somalia: The Swearing in of the New Parliamentarians Underway in Mogadishu

14 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The security in Mogadishu was beefed up ahead of the swearing-in of the newly elected MPs is scheduled to take place this morning with roads closed.

In a message sent to the lawmakers last night, the secretary-general of the parliament said that the MPs will gather at the General Kahiye academy at 9:00 am before they will be transported to the Afisyoni tent, the swearing-in avenue.

More than 200 members of Somalia's lower house of parliament will be sworn in today in Mogadishu, with the rest expected to be sworn in in the coming days.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X