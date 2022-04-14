Somalia: The Swearing in of the New Parliamentarians Underway in Mogadishu

The security in Mogadishu was beefed up ahead of the swearing-in of the newly elected MPs is scheduled to take place this morning with roads closed.

In a message sent to the lawmakers last night, the secretary-general of the parliament said that the MPs will gather at the General Kahiye academy at 9:00 am before they will be transported to the Afisyoni tent, the swearing-in avenue.

More than 200 members of Somalia's lower house of parliament will be sworn in today in Mogadishu, with the rest expected to be sworn in in the coming days.