Kenya: Govt Assures That Ongoing Fuel Crisis Will End Within 72 Hours

Nairobi — Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has assured that the ongoing fuel crisis will end within 72 hours even as she urged for calm among motorists across the country.

Juma, while issuing the press briefing, affirmed that the country has sufficient fuel stocks even as he blamed a group of oil marketing companies for hoarding fuel stocks and/or diverting them to regional countries further worsening the crisis.

"I reiterate that there is no need for panic, I believe that in the next 72 hours we shall have returned to the normal supply and demand cycle," she said.

She said that the Energy and Petroleum and Regulatory Authority has already issued show-cause letters to Oil Marketers selling fuel above prices stipulated in monthly reviews.

Motorists have also been urged to avoid buying extra bulk in order to avert further crisis.