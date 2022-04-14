Namibia Ko Hosts, Eyes Barthes Trophy

NAMIBIA did the small things right, which is how they eliminated 2022 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy hosts Kenya with a hard-fought 16-5 win in Nairobi yesterday, said winning coach Chrysander Botha.

Namibia beat the Kenyans at their own game in an error-strewn contest, applying pressure and matching their physicality, while limiting the hosts renowned running game.

The score was delicately poised at 6-0 at half-time in the contest billed as the final before the final of the tournament where the next generation of African rugby talent are cutting their teeth.

"Hats-off to my boys, I think tactically we were really good, we played in the correct areas and once we got the opportunities we took them and I think that was the difference today," Botha said post match.

"It's all about the small victories in the small battles we had today. I think in every facet of the game, we're technically and tactically better; whether it be ruck time, scrum time and looking after the ball in contact.

"We know Kenya's a dangerous team, when they throw the ball around, they'll beat all day long. So, we kept it tight and slow, and at the end of the day the tactical aspect of the game worked for us," he analysed.

Botha said his charges intelligent game management and desire to reclaim the trophy from Kenya saw them over the line.

The two nations were meeting for the first time since 2019 when Kenya triumphed 21-18 on home soil to lift Barthes Trophy.

"Hats off to Kenya, the game was played in good spirit, we're here to see who is Africa's number one team besides South Africa. In the past couple of years, Kenya has obviously dominated but we got one over them this time around," Botha said.

"I would have loved to have played Kenya in the final obviously but due to the draw it didn't happen."

Having eliminated "favourites" Kenya, Botha does not expect an easier time of it in the final.

Bothe Zimbabwe and Madagascar have been fiercely competitive and playing some excellent rugby, he said.

"We've played Zim and Madagascar quite a few times ans it hasn't been easy. We're really looking forward to the final. Depending on what happens in this [second semi-final] game, we'll prepare accordingly for that final," Botha said.

While Namibia marched on to contest the decider against Madagascar or Zimbabwe on Sunday, the disappointed hosts will have to contend with fighting for third place.

"We were beaten tactically. But the boys played with their hearts. These are young boys. They've got a lot of rugby ahead of them. Don't castigate them for the decisions and mistakes they make, they will grow and learn from it," said Kenya head coach Curtis Olago.

Botha said the exposure and testing conditions of tournament rugby are proving invaluable for his fledglings. The competition presents developing Rugby nations with the opportunity to play regular fixtures whilst showcasing their emerging talent.

"The important thing is the boys keep learning and adapted well to whatever Kenya threw at them. That's the beauty of such a competition."