Kenya: UDA Aspirants in Bomet Trade Accusations Over Vote Rigging, Want Exercise Suspended

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance's (UDA) Party Primaries in Bomet County have been marred with rigging claims with aspirants accusing presiding officers of having pre-marked ballot papers.

Led by Nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion who is eyeing the senatorial seat, the aspirants want the exercise to be suspended.

"The mood is clear. Suspend the exercise in the whole County. Convene meeting with all the aspirants and let us deliberate on conducting a fair, credible and verifiable nominations. We will not accept anything short of that," Sossion said.

Other aspirants including incumbent Senator Christopher Langat pointed out that the ballot boxes were delivered without security and that some ballot papers had already been marked in favor of certain candidates

"I am in position of these ballot papers now. Some of these papers have already been marked. This is what is happening across the County. So, this nomination process is shambolic very shambolic. We want to refuse it, we want it called off from now henceforth," Langat said.

Bomet Woman representative Joyce Korir pointed out that thee aspirants called the County Returning Officer, but he was nowhere to be seen.

UDA ticket is the most sought among those in the race for various elective positions.

The race to dethrone the incumbent Bomet governor has attracted the likes of former Bomet county governor Isaac Ruto, Senator Langat and Former Petroleum and Mining Chief Administrative Secretary John Musonik.

20 aspirants are in the race to succeed Bomet woman rep Joyce Korir who shifted her political gears to Bomet Central MP contest.

Meanwhile, in Embu the nominations kicked off at a slow pace with officials dispelling rumors that they had been cancelled over the incident that took place where voting materials were set on fire by rowdy youths claiming they were to be used to rig out some candidates.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is overseeing the process in the county assured Embu residents that the elections will go on smoothly as planned and that UDA was determined to deliver free and fair nominations.

"We want to assure the people of Embu that nominations will go on as planned despite the incident that took place yesterday," Senator Murkomen who was dispatched yesterday evening to oversee the whole process by UDA national elections board.

He said the matter had already been taken up by the party and some aspirants alleged to be behind the incident had been summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee.

Murkomen added that the matter was under probe by the office of director of criminal investigations who already had crucial leads with regard to perpetrators and action will be taken once investigations are complete.

"Our party does not condone violence and those found culpable will also be disqualified," said Murkomen.

He at the same time attributed the delay in commencement of the voting exercise to logistically challenges give that they are working with a lean budget of Sh. 300 million.