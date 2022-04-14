Zimbabwe: ZPCS Family Week Bounces Back After Two-Year Covid-19 Hiatus

14 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Clayton Shereni

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) will this Easter holiday hold its Family Week where members of the public are allowed to visit incarcerated friends and family members.

The Family Week, which had been shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been slated for April 15 to 19.

Initially the event was supposed to be held from April 18-22 across all prisons and correctional facilities in the country but was rescheduled to Easter Holidays.

The ZPCS national public relations division tweeted: "ZPCS would like to notify the public that the dates for the family week has been adjusted to 15-19 April, 2022. The rehabilitation of offenders is the responsibility of all Zimbabweans. Visitation of inmates is part of rehabilitation."

ZPCS Masvingo provincial spokesperson, Stanslus Sanike confirmed that they will now hold the event earlier than the initial schedule.

"We will be having a family week with the rest of prison facilities in the country. People will be allowed to visit inmates in our prisons," Sanike said.

The program is open to members of the public who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Family Week is meant to improve the rehabilitation of perpetrators by initiation their reintegration into society through improved interaction with families and other societal leaders.

The event was launched over sometime in 2017 is an annual event with an intention to raise inmates' hopes for another chance as they look forward to reintegration into the society.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X