Nigeria: Kano Hisbah Confiscates 3,000 Bottles of Alcoholic Drinks

14 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Kano State Hisbah board has confiscated 250 cartons of alcoholic beverages consisting 3,000 bottles while being smuggled into the state.

The board's commander general, Ustaz Haroun Ibn Sina, who revealed this in an interview with City & Crime, said the prohibited products were brought in through Kaduna.

He emphasised that Hisbah's soft strategy in changing people's behaviour was making tremendous progress as there were no reports of people deliberately refusing to fast during the ongoing Ramadan.

Ibn Sina reiterated that street begging remained banned in Kano as anyone found engaging in it would face necessary sanctions.

