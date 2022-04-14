Tanzania: CAG Raises Red-Flag Over Swelling Jnia Compensation

CONTROLLER and Auditor General (CAG) has raised a red-flag over swelling of compensation to residents who were relocated to pave way for extension of Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), from just 7.413bn/- in 1997 to a staggering 29.76bn/- as of May, 2020.

According to the annual audit of development projects for the financial year 2020/2021, the CAG noted that basing on the year 1997 valu- ation, compensation was made to some residents but 1,125 remained unpaid.

The last revaluation in the year 2020 came up with a higher value of 29.76bn/- as compensation to the remaining 1,125 residents compared to the previous 7.413bn/-, and this made an incremen of 22.354bn/-, representing an increase of 302 per cent.

"The unpaid compensation left an outstanding balance amounting to 7.413bn/- by the year 1997 due to insufficient budget on settlement of the claims," reads part of the re- port for 2020/2021, which was unveiled by the CAG Charles Kichere in Parliament grounds in Dodoma on Tuesday.

The funds in question were supposed to be paid to People Affected by Projects (PAPs) for the extension of Julius Nyerere International Airport (formerly, Dar es Salaam International Airport) to cover areas of Kipawa, Kigilagila and Kipunguni.

Mr Kichere said in his findings he found out that the increased compensation of 22.354bn/- has not been certified by the Government Chief Valuer.

"I am concerned with the long outstanding claim payments of 7.413bn/- for more than 23 years, which adds additional costs.

"I recommend that management of TAA (Tanzania Airports Authority) in consultation with the Government Chief Valuer review and certify compensation of the 1,125 residents to ensure payment is made without further delay and avoid further accumulation of compensation costs," he recommended.

Records by the CAG show that in the year 1997, the Ministry of Works and Transport engaged a consultant to carry out survey and valuation of properties for compensation for residents of Kipawa, Kigilagila and Kipun- guni for extension of JNIA.

On the other hand, CAG Kichere expressed concerns on overlapping mandate over development and control of govern- ment owned airports between TAA and Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS).

"My review of the establishment mandate noted that Para 3.2 of the schedule made to the Executive Agencies (The Tanzania Airports Authority) Establishment Order, 1999 GN No. 404 had given TAA the roles for operating, managing, maintaining, and developing the government owned airports.

"My review of implementation documentations noted that TANROADS was given similar roles in undertaking the procurement and managing the contracts for the design, construction, and rehabilitation of 12 constructed airports," he stated.

CAG Kichere elaborated that the mandate for TANROADS was published through Government Notice No. 232 of 27 March 2020 even though the overall roles for operating and maintaining the airports is still under TAA mandate.

"It is not clear how TAA will be managing these airports.

It is also my concern that the roles for designing, and supervising the construction by TANROADS had led to duplicate in public resources and inefficiencies due to lack of clear line for ownership and responsibilities between the two entities," he observed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CAG thus recommended to the government to consider returning the roles for designing, constructing, supervising and managing of airports to TAA, while TANROADS should remain with roles for developing and maintaining roads and hence minimise the duplication in allo- cating public resources.

In another development, the CAG unearthed overpayment of 588.45m/- for installed street lights in Mtwara Municipal Council during the audit period.

"I found that street lights installed in various roads through the contract under package 5 were paid at price rates that are materially higher than the price rate agreed in the contract by 588.45bn/-," the CAG observed. CAG Kichere attributed the anomaly to inadequate contract management which led to an in- crease for the paid rate for each light.