Kenya: EPRA Issues Show Cause Letters to Oil Marketers Selling Fuel Above Stipulated Prices - CS Juma

14 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma now says show cause letters have been issued to Oil Marketers selling fuel above the prices stipulated in monthly reviews.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Juma indicated that the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) dispatched the letters following reports of motorsists paying high prices for fuel which she says is available in large quantities.

She pointed out that Kenya has adequate stock, and some players are hoarding product on speculation ahead of price reviews.

She stated that some players have also been diverting cargo to the export markets.

More to follow... ..

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X