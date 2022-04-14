Ethiopia/South Africa: Bantwana Wary of Ethiopia Challenge

However, the feisty Dludlu believes that her team has prepared enough to give their best agaisnt the East Africans in this crucial encounter.

Bantwana progressed for the third round of qualifiers without kicking the ball after Kenya was suspended from football activities by FIFA in March 2022, paving way for this encounter against Ethiopia who eliminated Uganda to reach the third round stage.

Dludlu believes that the East Africans have the advantage coming into this match as they have already played two matches ahead of Friday's game.

"Ethiopia come into this match more prepared and with more experience than us at this level of international football. Their group of U17 has already being exposed to playing FIFA World Cup qualifiers, dealing with the pressure that comes with these matches," said Dludlu.

"We on the other hand will be playing our first international match, with a group of players that have never put on the national strip, sang the national anthem or played in a live broadcast match.

"We have however, studied their style of play, worked on our strenghts and weaknesses and have identified areas where we can hurt them," added Dludlu.

"We will however, be going out guns blazing to display our brand of football and represent the country with distinction. This match will set the platform for us going into the second leg and we are looking forward to the challenge," concluded Dludlu.

The South African U-17 National Women's Team has been in camp for the past week with a group of 25 players who were cut down to 20 on Wednesday, in line with the rules of an official qualifying match.

The Bantwana v Ethiopia match will be live on SABC Sport and Channel 124 on Open View. The second leg will be played in Ethiopia at the beginning of May 2022.

No. PLAYER'S NAME CLUB

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Kgomotso MUSIMANGO Kempton Park FC (Gauteng)

2. Casey GORDON JVW Ladies (Gauteng)

DEFENDERS

3. Mpho Dlamini Kempton Park FC (Gauteng)

4. Portia MASILELA Springs Home Sweepers (Gauteng)

5. Adrielle MIBE Wits Juniors (Gauteng)

6. Geneva JAFTHA Vasco Da Gama (Western Cape)

7. Ntando PHAHLA Sunflower WFC (KwaZulu Natal)

8. Motshegwe GOSITANG University of Johannesburg (Gauteng)

9. Nonzuzo BUTHELEZI Edendale High School (KwaZulu Natal)

MIDFIELDERS:

10. Kananelo TAIWE Richmond United (Northern Cape)

11. Mpho NKADIMENG High Performance Centre (Gauteng)

12. Mmabatho MOGALE High Performance Centre (Gauteng)

13. Olwethu SOSIBO Edendale High School (KwaZulu Natal)

14. Masabatha MOTHAPO Axias FC (Free State)

15. Daniella SEGALL University of Cape Town (Western Cape)

16. Sibongakonke MZOBE Lindelani Ladies (KwaZulu Natal)

17. Asanda MCHUNU Edendale High School (KwaZulu Natal)

18. Ayanda MKHIZE Durban Ladies WFC (KwaZulu Natal)

STRIKERS:

19. Mothladi PONATSHEGO SAFA Frances Baard (Northern Cape)

20. Khutso MOGANO

High Performance Centre (Gauteng)