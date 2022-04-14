Namibia: Galacticos Go Top of Futsal Premier League

GALACTICOS Futsal Club went to the top of the Express Credit Namibian Futsal Men's Premier League log after the the third week of matches over the weekend.

Galacticos failed to collect maximum points as they were held to a 3-all draw by Swakopmund Futsal Club, but they got a helping hand from the visiting coastal side, who also beat the X Men 3-2.

That defeat saw the X Men spurn a chance to go to the top of the log, as Galacticos now lead the log on eight points from four matches, although the X Men, who are two points behind, have a match in hand.

The defending champions, Chile Futsal Club, meanwhile, moved up to third place on the log on five points, after beating Quality FC 3-2 and drawing 3-3 against Windhoek North FC.

In other matches, Patriots FC beat Windhoek North 3-2, but Patriots also lost 7-6 to SBS Trucking.

Swakopmund are now fourth on the log on four points, followed by Patriots, Quality FC and SBS Trucking on three points each, while Windhoek North FC are bottom of the log on one point.

Several matches took place in the Men's First Division, with Ballers FC moving to the top of Group B after two convincing victories.

They beat Demia FC 6-1 and Glamour Boys 10-2 to go to the top of the log on nine points from three matches - three points ahead of Replica FC, who beat Royal International Academy 2-1.

Glamour Boys also suffered a 13-6 defeat to Down Ball FC, who now join Demia FC in third place on four points each.

Only two matches took place in Group B, with Wolves Futsal Club beating the Windhoek Industrial Agricultural Show (WIAS) 6-5, while Green Enterprise Solutions beat Luxury Hill FC 6-3.

Ballers FC remain at the top of the log on nine points from three matches, while Walvis Bay Boys FC are second on six points with a match in hand.

They are followed by Luxury Hill on six points; Rightway FC, WIAS and Green Enterprise Solutions, all on three; and Al Noor FC, Momentum FC and Combretum Trust FC, who are all on zero points.

Ramblers' first team, meanwhile, went to the top of the Women's First Division after thumping Unam II 11-0.

In other matches, Unam I beat Ramblers II 6-0, The Birds beat Amazing Kids 4-3, and Physically Active Youth beat Orange Babies I 1-0.

Ramblers I now lead the log on six points, followed by

Unam I, Khomas Nampol, Rightway Phoenixes and Ramblers II who are all on three points, and Unam II and Tura Magic who must still open their account.