Zimbabwe: 'We Will Deal With You,' Police Tells Zapu On Mnangagwa Protest

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has vowed to viciously crush opposition Zimbabwe African People Union's (Zapu) intended demonstration at President Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa offices Friday.

It banned the protest, whose trigger was the murder of Elvis Nyathi by Operation Dudula operatives in South Africa, citing security issues around the offices.

The opposition party had intended to demonstrate on Mnangagwa doorstep, whose administration it is blaming for the influx of Zimbabweans in South Africa where they are now being targeted.

In a statement Wednesday, Zapu said the police had made it clear it will deal with them if they went against the ban.

"Yesterday the ZAPU deputy secretary general went to submit a letter to demonstrate at Munhumutapa, he went to ZRP Harare Central District and was referred to PPIO Harare Provincial (Police Provincial Intelligence officer) PISI and the notification was turned down verbally and not in writing," reads the statement.

"According to the statement, police said the application did not meet the seven days notice and Munhumutapa is very sensitive and a highly protected place to entertain such demonstrations.

"Demonstrations within the central business district area are banned till further notice.

"He was also cautioned to desist from carrying an unsanctioned demonstration because they will deal with the threats to national security."

Operation Dudula is gaining ground in South Africa where its vigilante groups are searching for foreigners, repossessing their assets before demanding their immediate return to home countries.

Initially targeted at all foreigners, the operation zeroed in on Zimbabweans in Diepsloot, North of Johannessburg, leading to Nyathi's gruesome murder.