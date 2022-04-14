Kenya: UDA Postpones Primaries in Bumula, Mt Elgon, Kakamega and Turkana

14 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board (NEB) has postponed the party primaries in Bumula, Turkana Central, and Turkana East respectively.

The Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura stated that the polls will be held next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mwaura indicated that the primaries for Mt Elgon and Kakamega will be held on Friday.

He noted that the postponement in Mt Elgon is attributed to reports of violence in some parts of the region while in Kakamega they are addressing some logistic challenges.

Mwaura has further denied that reports the primaries in Kuresoi have been postponed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X