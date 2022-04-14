South Africa: Home Affairs Prioritises Death Registration in KZN Offices Due to Flood-Induced Network Problems

13 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Home Affairs prioritises death registration in KZN offices due to flood-induced network problems

The Department of Home Affairs wishes to advise members of the public that it is experiencing network problems which are affecting most of its offices in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province.

This comes as heavy rains in the Province have caused damage to communication infrastructure which Home Affairs uses to provide its services. Offices in KZN will prioritise death registration and issuance of Temporary IDs. For this purpose, mobile trucks have been deployed to high volume offices in an effort to bring services closer to the people.

For other services, members of the public are not advised to go to the offices until further notice.

Technicians are attending to the problem to ensure the connectivity problem is resolved. Delays are expected as some roads are still blocked due to floods.

The Department apologises for the inconvenience caused to citizens and clients.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X