Kenya: EPRA Set to Review Fuel Prices Amid Mounting Shortage

14 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — The Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority(EPRA) is set to review fuel prices today for the month of April amid the fuel shortage being experienced across the country.

The fuel shortage has haunted motorists for over a week as uncertainties over the State-backed subsidy loom ahead of the monthly review.

Oil dealers have linked the shortages to a lack of clarity on the fuel subsidy that the State introduced last April to stabilise prices amid suspicion of hoarding.

EPRA on Tuesday said it will reduce import allocation for oil marketing companies who will be found to have increased their exports to regional markets in the past four weeks, subjecting Kenyans to a shortage of the commodity.

Currently, Super Petrol and Diesel retail at Sh134.72 and Sh115.60 per litre respectively

