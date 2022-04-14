Nigeria: El-Zakzaky Distributes Grains, Cash to Kaduna Journalists

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi'ites, Sheikh Ibraheem Yakubu El-Zazzaky has distributed bags of grains including rice alongside cash to Kaduna journalists.

The items which came through Pastor Yohanna Buru of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Church Kaduna was part of El-Zakzaky's annual Ramadan food distribution to both Muslims and Christians across the country.

Pastor Buru said El-Zakzaky's reason for distributing the food items is to strengthen Muslim and Christian relationship in the country.

He lamented the insecurity bedevilling the country and said that there is need for the government to put in more efforts to ensure safety of Nigerians.

The Christian cleric who was accompanied by Reverend Joel Zigo Aziz reiterated that there is need for Nigerians to pray for peace and unity in the country.

He noted that widows, orphans and some IDPs also benefited from the Ramadan gift courtesy of the Islamic leader.

In appreciation, one of the journalists, Ibrahim Yakubu who spoke on behalf of the journalists thanked the leader of Islamic Movement for remembering them during the Ramadan.