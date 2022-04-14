Nigeria: UN Seeks Inclusion in Nigeria's 2023 Electoral Process

The United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) in Nigeria, on Wednesday, met the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a call for peaceful and inclusive general elections in 2023.

The UNEAD delegation, led by Serge Kubwimana, made the call after a meeting with the APC National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, representing the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

Accompanied by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr Felix Morka, Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner and other members of the UNEAD delegation, Kubwimana said they were at the APC headquarters to express their intent to contribute to a peaceful and inclusive process next year.

"The country has strong institutions and the ability to run its elections. There are issues of course, but Nigeria is not the only place where you see issues around elections. So our role again here is to see how we can support one of our member states," the UN said.