Nigeria: Sports Ministry Okays List of Age-Grade Coaches

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has ratified the list of coaches for the age-grade team submitted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday.

According to a reliable source, the minister, Sunday Dare, has approved the list and on Thursday, it will be announced officially.

"The minister has Okayed the list and it will be announced officially on Thursday," the source said.

It will be recalled that the technical committee led by Ahmed 'Fresh' Yusuf had recommended former Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf as Head Coach of the U-23 national team as well as the CHAN Eagles.

Similarly, the president of the Nigeria Coaches Association (NCA), Isa Ladan Bosso was recommended to take over as the Head Coach of the national U-20 team, the Flying Eagles with former coach of the side, Fatai Amoo to serve as his assistant.

It was also gathered that Bosso will retain his backroom staff with the exception of the goalkeeper trainer, Suleiman Shuaibu who was sacked.

Former assistant U-17 coach, Nduka Ugbade will now be the U-17 side coach following the appointment of Fatai Amoo as Bosso's assistant.

Also, two-time NPFL winner with Plateau United and Akwa United, Kennedy Boboye is almost certain to join Salisu as one of the assistant coaches for the CHAN Eagles.