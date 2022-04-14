Mauritius: Deadline to Submit Applications for the 2022 SADC Annual Scholarships Extended

press release

Prospective applicants for the SADC Annual Scholarships 2022 have till 31 May 2022 to submit their entries for these Scholarships.

According to the SADC Secretariat, applicants will have to submit their applications at the Ministries responsible for Tertiary or Higher Education in their own countries. The Ministries responsible for Tertiary or Higher Education will adjudicate at national level and then submit the top two applications per Member States to the Secretariat through the NCPs by 30 June 2022.

Moreover, no applications should be sent directly to the SADC Secretariat, as such applications will not be considered.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), established in 1992, is a Regional Economic Community comprising 16 Member States. The SADC is committed to Regional Integration and poverty eradication within Southern Africa through economic development and ensuring peace and security.