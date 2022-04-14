Mauritius: Deadline to Submit Applications for the 2022 SADC Annual Scholarships Extended

14 April 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Prospective applicants for the SADC Annual Scholarships 2022 have till 31 May 2022 to submit their entries for these Scholarships.

According to the SADC Secretariat, applicants will have to submit their applications at the Ministries responsible for Tertiary or Higher Education in their own countries. The Ministries responsible for Tertiary or Higher Education will adjudicate at national level and then submit the top two applications per Member States to the Secretariat through the NCPs by 30 June 2022.

Moreover, no applications should be sent directly to the SADC Secretariat, as such applications will not be considered.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), established in 1992, is a Regional Economic Community comprising 16 Member States. The SADC is committed to Regional Integration and poverty eradication within Southern Africa through economic development and ensuring peace and security.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X