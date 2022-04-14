Namibia: Ndeitunga Slams Top Cop Over Alleged Fuel Theft

John Muyamba

RUNDU - Police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga has suggested harsher punishment against officials, including law-enforcement officers, who are found guilty of stealing from government.

Ndeitunga made these remarks in the wake of the recent arrest of a senior police officer in Kavango East, who allegedly stole 20 litres of fuel at the Rundu police charge office's service station.

"All those who are stealing should be arrested and put behind bars, like we did in Rundu," Ndeitunga observed. "They are tarnishing the image of the police, in fact of government and of the country, because he is a uniformed officer who is supposed to be an ambassador of everyone. Therefore, he was not supposed to be in law-enforcement."

Detective Chief Inspector Hendrick Mukubesa Mulele (53) was arrested last Friday, and was denied bail when he made his first court appearance before Rundu magistrate Helen Olaiya on two counts of theft and corruption on Monday.

He was, however, granted bail of N$1 700 yesterday. Mulele allegedly filled up a 20-litre container at the Rundu charge office fuel station on Wednesday last week while refuelling his official vehicle, and did not record the transaction in the official register. CCTV footage reportedly showed how the police officer helped himself to government fuel for his personal use.

Mulele was further charged with filling a 50-litre jerrycan without authorisation at Ncaute police station in the Kavango West region earlier this year. The State, through public prosecutor Variety Matamata, objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case against the accused, and that he might interfere with witnesses.

"The arm of the law is long, and even though it seems slow, it will always catch up with them. People should not think that because others were not caught, then they can get away with it. The law will always catch up with them; they will spend years in prison," Ndeitunga warned.